Indulge in the Sweet Aroma of Chakka Puttu – A Sumptuous Jackfruit and Rice Delight!

Chakka Puttu is a delightful South Indian dessert that combines the flavors of ripe jackfruit and steamed rice cakes. It is a traditional delicacy often prepared during the jackfruit season. The sweet aroma of ripe jackfruit pairs perfectly with the soft texture of steamed rice, creating a mouthwatering treat. This recipe will guide you through the process of making Chakka Puttu at home, allowing you to savor the authentic taste of this delectable dessert.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups rice flour

– 1 cup ripe jackfruit, finely chopped or mashed

– 1/2 cup grated coconut

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 1/4 cup jaggery or brown sugar (adjust according to sweetness preference)

– A pinch of salt

– Water, as needed

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Steamer:

– Fill a steamer pot or idli steamer with water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer while you prepare the rest of the recipe.

2. Prepare the Rice Flour Mixture:

– In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water while stirring continuously until the mixture resembles moist sand. The flour should hold its shape when squeezed together.

3. Steam the Rice Flour Mixture:

– Place a thin layer of grated coconut at the bottom of the puttu maker or a cylindrical vessel with holes. Add a layer of the prepared rice flour mixture on top of the coconut.

– Layer the finely chopped or mashed jackfruit on the rice flour mixture.

– Repeat the layers of rice flour and jackfruit until the puttu maker or vessel is filled, ending with a layer of rice flour on top.

– Place the puttu maker or vessel on top of the steamer pot. Steam for about 10-15 minutes or until the rice flour is cooked and resembles soft, fluffy grains.

4. Prepare the Sweetened Jackfruit:

– In a separate bowl, combine the grated coconut, jaggery or brown sugar, and cardamom powder. Mix well until the sweetener is evenly incorporated.

– Add the sweetened coconut mixture to the steamed jackfruit. Gently mix together until the flavors are well combined.

5. Serve and Enjoy:

– Carefully remove the steamed rice flour mixture from the puttu maker or vessel and transfer it to a serving plate.

– Serve the Chakka Puttu warm, allowing the delightful aroma to waft through the air.

– Enjoy this mouthwatering dessert as a standalone treat or pair it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra touch of indulgence.

Note: Chakka Puttu can also be enjoyed as a breakfast dish by omitting the sweetened jackfruit step. Instead, serve the steamed rice cakes with a side of coconut milk or banana slices.

Indulge in the rich flavors of Chakka Puttu and savor the unique combination of ripe jackfruit and steamed rice. This traditional South Indian dessert will surely leave you craving for more!