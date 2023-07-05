Kerala Blasters’ Jeakson proudly waves Manipur flag at India’s SAFF festivities

In a captivating display, Kerala Blasters midfielder Jeakson Singh made a striking statement during Team India’s jubilant celebrations after their victorious SAFF Championship triumph in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. Following India’s 5-4 shootout victory over Kuwait, Jeakson emerged draped in a vibrant, multi-coloured flag, capturing the attention of onlookers.

As social media lit up with discussions about the flag’s significance, it was revealed that Jeakson had proudly showcased the ‘Kangleipak flag,’ representing the Meitei ethnicity of Manipur, his home state. Unfortunately, Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis since May 3, resulting in a distressing toll of over 100 lives lost and approximately 50,000 people seeking refuge in relief centers.

Observers on Twitter highlighted the symbolic association of the flag with Meitei nationalism, noting its appearance in the Sree Kanterava Stadium gallery alongside the national flag. Jeakson’s crucial role in India’s SAFF victory further solidified his status as an indispensable component of both the national team and Kerala Blasters’ midfield.

Beyond his achievements in the SAFF Championship, Jeakson holds a significant distinction as India’s inaugural and sole goalscorer in a FIFA World Cup. His remarkable header found the back of the net in a hard-fought 1-2 defeat against Colombia during the 2017 U-17 World Cup, making it a historic moment for Indian football.