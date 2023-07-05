Khalistani miscreants tried to vandalise India’s consulate in San Francisco

Miscreants from Khalistan attempted to vandalise India’s consulate in San Francisco by tossing a gasoline-soaked fabric ball that caught fire. The arson attempt, the latest in a string of attacks against Indian missions in the United States and Canada, was strongly condemned by the US government.

“The United States strongly condemns Saturday’s reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.” Vandalism or violence against diplomatic installations or foreign diplomats is a criminal offence in the United States, according to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The extremists also targeted the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and the Consular General in San Francisco, T V N Prasad, by putting images of them on posters promising to avenge Khalistan Tiger Force head Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death. Protesters plan a march on July 8 named the ‘Khalistan Freedom Rally.’

Taking note of the increasing number of targeted attacks against Indian consulates, particularly in the United States and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay on Monday. The MEA voiced worry over the planned July 8 rallies outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, as well as the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver.