Lesbian couple accuses police of inaction amid mental torture from ‘conversion treatment’

In a heartbreaking revelation, lesbian couple Sumayya Sherin and Afeefa C S from Kondotty disclosed their distressing journey of seeking support from authorities to be together. Afeefa shared her harrowing experience of being subjected to a ‘conversion therapy’ which involved being administered powerful sedatives that rendered her unconscious for days. Furthermore, she revealed that her family even threatened to harm Sumayya if she didn’t end their relationship.

In a video shared on Vanaja Collective’s Instagram account, an NGO supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, Sumayya and Afeefa detailed the hardships they have endured for the past five weeks. Both women are currently under the care of the non-profit organization.

Afeefa expressed her disappointment with the police, particularly the women’s cell in Malappuram, citing humiliation and a lack of proactive measures to expedite the legal process. She went on to recount the distressing ‘pseudoscientific attempts’ made at a Kozhikode hospital to change her sexual orientation, including intense mental torture and coercion during a habeas corpus writ in the High Court.

Additionally, the couple faces threats from a man who claimed to be a family friend, with the warning of harm if they disclosed their ordeal to the media. Although they have been relocated to a safer place, the threat still lingers, as Afeefa’s relatives continue to exert influence over them.

Vanaja Collective has appealed to the authorities to ensure the couple’s safety and take appropriate action against the individuals and institutions mentioned in the video. Gargi H, the secretary of Vanaja Collective, emphasized the need for legal action against the hospital and doctor responsible for initiating the therapy, promising to pursue it once Afeefa has recovered.

As Afeefa continues to suffer from the side effects of the sedatives, the collective remains dedicated to supporting the couple. Sumayya has enrolled in a psychology course at IGNOU, while plans are being made to enroll Afeefa in a degree program upon her recovery. The priority now lies in securing justice against the hospital and authorities involved, to ensure that no one else endures such trauma.