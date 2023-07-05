DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Qatar Airways introduces flights to this city

Jul 5, 2023, 08:38 pm IST

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has launched  direct flight to Lyon, France. The airline will deploy its a Boeing 787-8 aricraft which features 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats for the service. The air carrier will operate  four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Lyon is the airline’s third destination in France. The airline also operate flights to  Paris and Nice.

Also Read: Itel launches A60s in India: Price, specifications 

The air carrier earlier launched direct flight service to Trabzon in Turkey.  The airline will deploy its  Airbus A320 aircraft for the  non-stop service.Qatar Airways will operate three flights a week on the route on  Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Trabzon is Qatar Airways’ seventh destination in Turkey. The  airline also operating to Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen in Turkey. The new route expands Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 160 destinations.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 5, 2023, 08:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button