Qatar Airways introduces flights to this city

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has launched direct flight to Lyon, France. The airline will deploy its a Boeing 787-8 aricraft which features 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats for the service. The air carrier will operate four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Lyon is the airline’s third destination in France. The airline also operate flights to Paris and Nice.

Also Read: Itel launches A60s in India: Price, specifications

The air carrier earlier launched direct flight service to Trabzon in Turkey. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320 aircraft for the non-stop service.Qatar Airways will operate three flights a week on the route on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Trabzon is Qatar Airways’ seventh destination in Turkey. The airline also operating to Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen in Turkey. The new route expands Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 160 destinations.