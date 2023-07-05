Reports of heavy gunfire in two Manipur districts

Intense firing was reportedly heard early on Wednesday in certain parts of Manipur. According to news agency PTI, the shooting started at around 4:30 am, mainly in the Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts.

So far, there have been no recorded casualties. According to PTI, which cited security authorities, the previous incidence of intermittent shooting between two groups happened on July 4 between 7 and 8 pm.

After this time, the shooting ceased and there were no casualties indicated. On the morning of July 4, a group of armed criminals attempted to steal weapons from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), which was stationed in a village in the Thoubal district of Manipur. An Assam Rifles jawan was shot at during the altercation between the criminals and security personnel, which resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

According to them, the crowd attempted to raid the camp of an India Reserve Battalion in the Khangabok region in order to steal weapons and ammunition.

A quick battle with the army ensued. In an effort to manage the situation, the authorities initially deployed rubber bullets and tear gas shells. Officials claimed that once the armed crowd began to shoot, the authorities returned fire.