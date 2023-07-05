SalamAir launches new flight service

Muscat: low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir launched new flight serviced. The airline will operate flights connecting uscat to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Earlier the airline launched bi-weekly direct flights to Almaty in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus aircraft for the service. The flights will operate on Saturday and Wednesday. It is the first time SalamAir will be operating direct flights to Almaty.

Also Read: iQoo launches Neo 7 Pro 5G in India: Price, specifications

The air carrier also announced direct flights to Rize in Turkey. The airline will deploy its Airbus aircraft for the service. The airline will operate two flights a week on Saturday and Tuesday.

The total local, regional and international destinations to which SalamAir operates direct flights reached 39 destinations, including: Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, Duqm, and Masirah, in addition to its international destinations to: Dubai, Fujairah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Shiraz, Tehran, Mashhad, Istanbul, Rize, Trabzon, Alexandria, Beirut, Almaty, Baku, Kuala Lumpur, Prague, Sarajevo, Bangkok, Phuket, Chattogram, Dhaka, Colombo, Jaipur, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lucknow, Multan , Sialkot, and Trivandrum.