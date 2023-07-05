Shark Theeyal – A Flavorful Kerala Delicacy

Shark Theeyal is a traditional dish from the coastal region of Kerala, India. Made with succulent pieces of shark cooked in a rich and aromatic coconut-based gravy, this dish is known for its bold flavors and tantalizing blend of spices. The word “theeyal” in Malayalam refers to a dish that has a roasted coconut base, giving it a distinct taste and texture. If you’re a seafood lover or simply enjoy exploring new cuisines, this recipe is a must-try! So let’s dive into the kitchen and learn how to prepare this delicious Shark Theeyal.
Ingredients:
– 500 grams shark fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces
– 1 cup grated coconut
– 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
– 6-8 dried red chilies
– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder (optional, for color)
– 1 tablespoon tamarind paste
– 1 large onion, finely chopped
– 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
– 1-inch ginger, grated
– 2 sprigs curry leaves
– 2 tablespoons coconut oil
– Salt to taste
– Water as needed
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Spice Paste:
– In a dry pan, roast the grated coconut over medium heat until it turns golden brown. Stir continuously to prevent burning.
– Add coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, and dried red chilies to the pan. Continue roasting for another minute until the spices release their aroma.
– Allow the mixture to cool down, then grind it into a fine paste using a blender or a mortar and pestle. Set aside.
2. Cook the Shark:
– Rinse the shark fillets under cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel.
– In a large pan, heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil over medium heat.
– Add the shark pieces to the pan and season with salt and turmeric powder. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until they turn lightly brown. Remove the shark from the pan and set aside.
3. Prepare the Theeyal Gravy:
– In the same pan, add another tablespoon of coconut oil and heat it over medium heat.
– Add the chopped onions, minced garlic, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.
– Reduce the heat to low and add the ground spice paste to the pan. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.
– Dissolve the tamarind paste in 1/4 cup of water and add it to the pan. Stir well.
– Add the Kashmiri red chili powder (if using) for a deeper color. Adjust the salt according to your taste.
– Pour in 1/2 cup of water and bring the gravy to a gentle simmer. Allow it to cook for about 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to infuse.
4. Add the Shark and Final Touches:
– Carefully place the cooked shark fillets into the simmering gravy, making sure they are submerged.
– Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to penetrate the fish.
– Check the consistency of the gravy. If it’s too thick, add a little more water.
– Once the shark is cooked through and the flavors have melded beautifully, turn off the heat.
5. Serve and Enjoy:
– Transfer the Shark Theeyal to a serving dish and garnish
