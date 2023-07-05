Shark Theeyal – A Flavorful Kerala Delicacy

Shark Theeyal is a traditional dish from the coastal region of Kerala, India. Made with succulent pieces of shark cooked in a rich and aromatic coconut-based gravy, this dish is known for its bold flavors and tantalizing blend of spices. The word “theeyal” in Malayalam refers to a dish that has a roasted coconut base, giving it a distinct taste and texture. If you’re a seafood lover or simply enjoy exploring new cuisines, this recipe is a must-try! So let’s dive into the kitchen and learn how to prepare this delicious Shark Theeyal.

Ingredients:

– 500 grams shark fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 1 tablespoon coriander seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 6-8 dried red chilies

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder (optional, for color)

– 1 tablespoon tamarind paste

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 garlic cloves, minced

– 1-inch ginger, grated

– 2 sprigs curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Spice Paste:

– In a dry pan, roast the grated coconut over medium heat until it turns golden brown. Stir continuously to prevent burning.

– Add coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, and dried red chilies to the pan. Continue roasting for another minute until the spices release their aroma.

– Allow the mixture to cool down, then grind it into a fine paste using a blender or a mortar and pestle. Set aside.

2. Cook the Shark:

– Rinse the shark fillets under cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel.

– In a large pan, heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil over medium heat.

– Add the shark pieces to the pan and season with salt and turmeric powder. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until they turn lightly brown. Remove the shark from the pan and set aside.

3. Prepare the Theeyal Gravy:

– In the same pan, add another tablespoon of coconut oil and heat it over medium heat.

– Add the chopped onions, minced garlic, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

– Reduce the heat to low and add the ground spice paste to the pan. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

– Dissolve the tamarind paste in 1/4 cup of water and add it to the pan. Stir well.

– Add the Kashmiri red chili powder (if using) for a deeper color. Adjust the salt according to your taste.

– Pour in 1/2 cup of water and bring the gravy to a gentle simmer. Allow it to cook for about 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to infuse.

4. Add the Shark and Final Touches:

– Carefully place the cooked shark fillets into the simmering gravy, making sure they are submerged.

– Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to penetrate the fish.

– Check the consistency of the gravy. If it’s too thick, add a little more water.

– Once the shark is cooked through and the flavors have melded beautifully, turn off the heat.

5. Serve and Enjoy:

– Transfer the Shark Theeyal to a serving dish and garnish