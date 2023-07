Shark Theeyal – A Flavorful Kerala Delicacy

Shark Theeyal is a traditional dish from the coastal region of Kerala, India. Made with succulent pieces of shark cooked in a rich and aromatic coconut-based gravy, this dish is known for its bold flavors and tantalizing blend of spices. The word “theeyal” in Malayalam refers to a dish that has a roasted coconut base, giving it a distinct taste and texture. If you’re a seafood lover or simply enjoy exploring new cuisines, this recipe is a must-try! So let’s dive into the kitchen and learn how to prepare this delicious Shark Theeyal.

Ingredients:

– 500 grams shark fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 1 tablespoon coriander seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 6-8 dried red chilies

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder (optional, for color)

– 1 tablespoon tamarind paste

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 garlic cloves, minced

– 1-inch ginger, grated

– 2 sprigs curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Spice Paste:

– In a dry pan, roast the grated coconut over medium heat until it turns golden brown. Stir continuously to prevent burning.

– Add coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, and dried red chilies to the pan. Continue roasting for another minute until the spices release their aroma.

– Allow the mixture to cool down, then grind it into a fine paste using a blender or a mortar and pestle. Set aside.

2. Cook the Shark:

– Rinse the shark fillets under cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel.

– In a large pan, heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil over medium heat.

– Add the shark pieces to the pan and season with salt and turmeric powder. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until they turn lightly brown. Remove the shark from the pan and set aside.

3. Prepare the Theeyal Gravy:

– In the same pan, add another tablespoon of coconut oil and heat it over medium heat.

РAdd the chopped onions, minced garlic, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Saut̩ until the onions turn golden brown.

– Reduce the heat to low and add the ground spice paste to the pan. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

– Dissolve the tamarind paste in 1/4 cup of water and add it to the pan. Stir well.

– Add the Kashmiri red chili powder (if using) for a deeper color. Adjust the salt according to your taste.

– Pour in 1/2 cup of water and bring the gravy to a gentle simmer. Allow it to cook for about 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to infuse.

4. Add the Shark and Final Touches:

– Carefully place the cooked shark fillets into the simmering gravy, making sure they are submerged.

– Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to penetrate the fish.

– Check the consistency of the gravy. If it’s too thick, add a little more water.

– Once the shark is cooked through and the flavors have melded beautifully, turn off the heat.

5. Serve and Enjoy:

– Transfer the Shark Theeyal to a serving dish and garnish