Shinde’s Shiv Sena in uproar over NCP faction’s inclusion in Maharashtra government

The Maharashtra ruling alliance is not in good shape. Several Shiv Sena leaders who support Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are disturbed by the admission of eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs led by Ajit Pawar.

After Ajit Pawar’s shocking decision to split the party started by his uncle Sharad Pawar, the Sena leaders are furious that some of them won’t receive the post they want in the Shinde-led administration.

‘We were always against the NCP and even today we are against Sharad Pawar,’ Sanjay Shirsat, an MLA from the Shinde faction, told news agency ANI.

‘In politics, when our rival gang wants to join us, we have to take them in and that is what the BJP did. After the NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders would not get their desired position,’ Shirsat said.

Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have received requests for action from the Shinde Sena MLAs.

‘Udhhav Thackeray was used by Sharad Pawar as the Chief Minister. The NCP used to run the government when Uddhav was the Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde will decide the course of action now,’ Shirsat added.

Notably, Sena MLAs had cited Ajit Pawar’s poor distribution of cash to their constituencies while he served as finance minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as one of the causes for their rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.