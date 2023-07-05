Shooting incident kills six individuals in the city of Monterrey in northeastern Mexico

According to a report by AFP news agency, a tragic shooting incident in Monterrey, a major industrial and business hub in northeastern Mexico, resulted in the death of six individuals, including two women. Monterrey is known for its concentration of national and international corporations across various sectors.

The city is also recognized for its presence of rival drug gangs, and this shooting incident occurs amidst Mexico’s ongoing challenges with drug trafficking and crime. The Mexican government has been actively involved in combating these issues.

The state prosecutor’s office stated that the bodies of the victims were discovered in a residential area, with most of them having their hands bound. Local residents alerted the authorities after hearing gunshots shortly after midnight.

Situated approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the United States border in Nuevo Leon state, Monterrey thrives as an industrial center that aims to attract foreign investments. Tesla, the well-known electric car manufacturer, has plans to build a large factory near the city. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that this commitment was conveyed during his phone conversations with Elon Musk. Monterrey would become Tesla’s third facility outside the United States, joining the existing plants in Shanghai and near Berlin.

This move aligns with the growing trend of “nearshoring,” where American companies establish production facilities closer to their domestic market.

Mexico has faced significant security challenges, with over 350,000 murders recorded since the launch of a controversial military operation in 2006 to combat drug trafficking. Former President Felipe Calderon initiated this offensive to confront and dismantle drug trafficking organizations, aiming to restore security and reduce drug-related violence.

The majority of these killings have been attributed to organized crime.

In a separate incident, Hector Joel Villegas, the security minister in the violence-plagued state of Tamaulipas, survived a gun attack. Following the incident, security measures have been heightened, and Villegas resumed his duties on Tuesday.