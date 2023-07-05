Today, Saayoni Ghosh of TMC will not appear before Enforcement Directorate

According to sources, Saayoni Ghosh, the state president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), has informed the Enforcement Directorate through letter that she will not testify in front of the federal agency as part of its inquiry into the school jobs fraud. According to sources, the Bengali actress has informed the ED that she will appear following the Panchayat elections in Bengal.

The president of the party’s youth branch was requested to attend by ED representatives on Wednesday at its city office.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, Saayoni Ghosh has a busy itinerary leading up to the state’s panchayat elections. Today in Burdwan’s Galsi, she would be canvassing for the party, according to party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who spoke to India Today.

‘She has stated in the letter to the investigating agency that she will be available for cooperating with its probe after the elections,’ he said.