Wimbledon Tournament organisers issues warning that the ‘quiet room’ should not be used by couples seeking sex

Reports from the media indicate that the organisers of the Wimbledon Tournament have issued a warning regarding the misuse of the quiet room, a secluded area near Court 12 that is meant for prayer and meditation. It has come to their attention that some couples have been engaging in sexual activities in this space, causing disappointment among visitors. Sally Bolton, the Chief Executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, stressed the importance of the quiet room and referred to it as a “sanctuary” during her speech on the first day of the tournament.

Bolton emphasized that the quiet room should be used for its intended purposes, such as prayer, meditation, and even breastfeeding. She expressed the need for proper utilization of the space, stating that it is a significant area. The organizers plan to maintain the quiet room and ensure that it is used appropriately. Bolton stated that if individuals require a place for prayer or need to breastfeed, the quiet room is the designated space for such activities. The intention is for the room to be utilized correctly.

Last year, witnesses observed couples leaving the rooms behind court 12 with embarrassed expressions on their faces. These encounters left no doubt about the sexual activities that were taking place inside the quiet room. Concerns were raised about the misuse of the space when reports emerged about “sounds of intimacy” coming from the rooms. This incident led to comparisons with the “mile high club” concept associated with intimate encounters on airplanes, leading to the tongue-in-cheek term “Wimbledon high club.”

The official access guide for the 2023 Wimbledon Tournament describes the quiet room, located in the Southern Village, as a peaceful sanctuary where guests can engage in prayer, meditation, or simply find solace in the present moment. The guide emphasizes the tranquil nature of the space and its intended use.

In Wimbledon, the courts are assigned numbers, with lower numbers indicating greater significance for the matches held on them. The tournament comprises 18 grass courts specifically designated for the Championships, as well as an additional 20 grass courts for practice. Additionally, there are eight American Clay courts available for use. Notably, Centre Court and Court 1 are equipped with retractable roofs, allowing matches to proceed even in unfavorable weather conditions.