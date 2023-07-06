Asian country announces new visa system for visitors

Manila: The Philippines announced new visa system for visitors. The country will launch e-Visa for foreign travellers . Foreign travellers will be able to apply for visas online by third quarter of 2023. Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in the Philippines announced this.

Also Read: World Archery Youth Championships: India’s Priyansh, Avneet Kaur win junior mixed team gold

‘This will make the visa application process easier, faster, more efficient, and convenient for foreign nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for leisure and business purposes,’ foreign affairs undersecretary Jesus said.The DFA is developing the online visa system in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.