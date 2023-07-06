Central Kerala ravaged by heavy floods, Alappuzha bears the brunt with grim consequences.

The heavy rains persist in Central Kerala, causing concern for potential flooding in the low-lying regions, particularly in Alappuzha district. Several areas in Upper Kuttanad have already been flooded as major rivers such as Pampa, Manimala, and Achencoil overflow their banks. The relentless rain has resulted in significant damage to 117 houses in Alappuzha so far.

Communities in Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, Thakazhi, and Veeyapuram are grappling with floodwaters entering their homes. Many affected families have been relocated to safer places, including 22 families from Muttar grama panchayat who have been shifted to St. George Higher Secondary School, Muttar. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming days, prompting Alappuzha District Collector Haritha V Kumar to visit the affected areas.

The rising water levels have led to a breach in the outer bund of a paddy polder in Kuttanad. In addition, the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State highway at Nedumbram and various rural roads in the region have been inundated by floodwaters. To provide assistance, the revenue department has opened seven relief camps across Alappuzha district, accommodating 150 people from 43 families in Chengannur, Cherthala, and Mavelikara taluks.

In an effort to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad into the sea, the Irrigation Department has cut open the Thottappally river mouth. However, amidst the flood chaos, tragedy struck as a migrant worker named Raj Kumar (23), who went missing after a country boat capsized in heavy rains and strong winds, was found dead. Furthermore, numerous incidents of trees falling have been reported throughout the district, with one particularly large tree near the Aroor-Arukutty bridge obstructing traffic for hours.

Meanwhile, in Kottayam, the Meenachil river has swelled to dangerous levels, posing a threat of inundation to Pala town. While water levels are receding in the eastern part of the region, low-lying areas in the western end, where several rivers converge with Vembanad lake, are experiencing a surge in water levels. The Meenachil and Manimala rivers have already surpassed the danger level at various locations.

Reports from local residents reveal a minor landslip near Koruthodu, causing the water level of the Manimala river to surge unexpectedly. Consequently, several causeways connecting high-range villages were submerged for hours. To provide support, authorities have established 22 relief camps in Kottayam district, accommodating 284 people from 83 families. Since the onset of the monsoon this year, 31 houses have reported damages in Kottayam.

Pathanamthitta district is also grappling with rising water levels. Major reservoirs have witnessed a heavy inflow of water, and the runoff from rivers has flooded residential areas in the low-lying parts of Upper Kuttanad. Partial damages have been reported in 19 houses, and an unfortunate incident involved the collapse of a 135-year-old CSI Church at Niranom. The high-range villages in the district have experienced intense overnight rains, with the catchment areas of the Pamba dam recording rainfall as high as 198 mm.

Relief and rescue operations in Pathanamthitta are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. To accommodate affected individuals, 27 relief camps have been opened, providing shelter for 581 people from 164 families. Further evacuations are being planned as floodwaters are anticipated