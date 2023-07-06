Dubai amends traffic law, Dh50,000 fine for violations

Dubai: Dubai amended traffic laws in the emriate. The new traffic law will come into effect as of July 6. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. 30 of 2023 introducing amendments to certain articles of Decree No. 29 of 2015.

According to the amended law, a Dh50,000 penalty needs to be paid for vehicles impounded for the following violations:

Riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads.

Driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a danger to lives or properties.

Jumping a red light.

Driving a vehicle with a fake, forged, obscured, or unlawfully used number plate.

Deliberately colliding with a police vehicle or intentionally causing damage to it

Driving a vehicle by a person under 18 years old

Dh100,000 penalty will have to be paid for confiscated vehicles to be released with this serious traffic offence:

Participating in a road race without prior permission from the police.

Meanwhile, impounded vehicles with following violations can only be released after paying Dh10,000:

Making substantial modifications to the vehicle resulting in increased speed, noise, or disturbances during operation or driving it

Evading the police

Driving a vehicle without license plates

Gathering of drivers for the purpose of watching races or participating in chaotic activities resulting from them, or showcasing vehicles on the road

Exceeding the allowed tint percentage for vehicle windows or tinting the front windshield without permission