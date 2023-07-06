Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: A German and an Indian national have won $1 million in the latest draw of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise. The draw was conducted at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Jürgen Alois Maschauer, a German national won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 427 with ticket number 1679, which he purchased online on June 15. He is the 10th German national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Mani Balaraj, a 36-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi won US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 428 with ticket number 0405, which he purchased online on June 23. He purchased the ticket along with his four friends. Balaraj who hails from Kerala is the 211th Indian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a car and two motorbikes. Nawaf Saad, 63-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket number 0691 in Finest Surprise Series 1843, which he purchased online on June 21. Saad had previously won a Mercedes Benz CLS 53 4M AMG (Obsidian Black Metallic) car, with ticket number 0108 in Finest Surprise Series 1808 in June 2022.

Erwin Speiser, a 55-year-old Austrian national based in Neidling in Lower Austria, won a BMW R 1250 RS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1049 in Finest Surprise Series 542, which he purchased online on June 7. He having previously won twice. He first won a Ducati Hypermotard SP motorbike with ticket number 0356 in Finest Surprise Series 303 in April 2017, and then a BMW F 900 XR motorbike, with ticket number 0312 in Finest Surprise Series 442 in February 2021.

Ramachandran R, an Indian national based in Dubai won a Indian Chief Dark Horse (Copper Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0120 in Finest Surprise Series 543, which he purchased on June 23.