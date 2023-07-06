Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey missed out from the squad list for the series against Bangladesh

Shikha Pandey, a prominent Indian cricketer and former officer in the Indian Air Force, has been left out of the squad for the series against Bangladesh. Pandey is known for her experience and is one of the key players in the Indian cricket team. She had a successful season in the Women’s Premier League with the Delhi Capitals, where she emerged as the leading wicket-taker and played a crucial role in the team reaching the finals. The pacer expressed deep emotions and broke down on camera when she found out about her exclusion from the India vs. Bangladesh series.

During a live conversation with former Indian head coach WV Raman, Pandey couldn’t hold back her tears. Reflecting on her omission from the squad, the 34-year-old cricketer expressed the difficulty of dealing with the situation when one’s hard work doesn’t yield the desired results.

This is not the first time Pandey has been left out of the Indian side without any official explanation. Despite making a strong comeback in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, she was not included in the central contract.

Pandey mentioned that she is unaware of the specific reasons behind her non-selection and emphasized her belief in hard work. She remains committed to working hard and staying mentally and physically fit.

In her career so far, the right-arm pacer has represented India 120 times, taking 122 wickets. Her performance in white-ball cricket, especially in ODIs and T20Is, has been excellent, with 75 wickets in ODIs and 43 wickets in T20Is. Her last international appearance was in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against Australia in February.

Other notable players like Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh have also been excluded from the India squad for the tour of Bangladesh. The series will commence on July 9, starting with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series starting from July 16.