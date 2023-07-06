‘No matter I am 82 or 92, I am still effective..’: Asserts NCP chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asserted that his effectiveness remains unchanged regardless of whether he is 82 or 92 years old.

‘I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92’, said Sharad Pawar after the party’s National Executive meeting in Delhi while responding to recent remarks made by his nephew, Ajit Pawar who took a veiled swipe at his age. Ajit Pawar’s comment stirred discontent among party members and loyalists, triggering a series of reactions.

Ajit Pawar had indirectly blamed Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, for the NCP’s missed opportunity to have a Chief Minister in Maharashtra despite having the support of a majority of MLAs in 2014. Asserting that he is still the president of the party Sharad Pawar added that ‘I am the president of NCP’. ‘Today’s meeting helped boost our morale…I am the president of NCP’, he said as he presided over a crucial national executive meeting in New Delhi.

Sharad Pawar further said that, now, whatever we need to say, we will say it before the Election Commission of India. While sources revealed that Election Commission has received a petition from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol. The sources said the Election Commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil, who is with the Sharad Pawar group. He also informed the panel that they have initiated a disqualification process against nine MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state on Sunday.

The politics of Maharashtra is on the boil since Sunday as senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with 8 other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party. (