Pop star Shakira grabs the eyeballs with her unique ‘NO’ outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week continues to captivate attendees, and on Wednesday, pop star Shakira stole the spotlight with her dazzling outfit, which many speculated carried a direct message for her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer made a stylish appearance at Viktor and Rolf’s fall/winter 2024 show wearing an eye-catching all-white trench coat dress with intricate golden detailing. What made the dress even more dramatic was the oversized word ‘No’ prominently displayed on the chest area, creating a three-dimensional effect.

This stunning piece is from Viktor & Rolf’s fall/winter 2008 collection. Shakira complemented the coat dress with a matching golden purse by Aquazzura and platform heels, while Carrera sunglasses added a touch of glamour. Her hair was left open, and she opted for simple makeup with pink-glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren explained the inspiration behind their unconventional creation, stating, “We love fashion, but it’s going so fast. We wanted to say ‘No’ this season.”

Shakira enjoyed the event alongside singer Camila Cabello, and the two artists sat together. Shakira shared a photo with Camila, who was dressed in black, captioning it, ”Hanging with Camila!”

The past year has been challenging for Shakira following her breakup with Gerard Piqué, ending their 11-year relationship. The singer and soccer star share two sons. However, Shakira expressed her newfound empowerment and resilience in the aftermath of the split, stating that she now feels complete and strong within herself.

“When a woman faces the challenges of life, she emerges stronger,” Shakira shared, emphasizing her personal growth.

Last year, in June 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their separation through a lengthy statement.