PSG president asks Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract to stay

Although Kylian Mbappe has indicated his intention not to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beyond 2024, the club’s president is determined not to let him leave for free.

During the presentation of Luis Enrique as PSG’s new coach, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi made it clear to reporters that the Ligue 1 champions will not allow the forward to depart without a transfer fee next year. Al-Khelaifi emphasized that if Mbappe wants to remain with the club, he must sign a new contract.

Mbappe had recently sent a “letter of intention” to PSG expressing his reluctance to extend his contract beyond the upcoming season. However, he had stated that he would stay with the French champions for this season. Al-Khelaifi, on the other hand, has different plans.

“My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters following the unveiling of Luis Enrique as the club’s new manager.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free – we can’t do that. This is a French club.

“He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it’s not my fault. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, that’s very clear.”

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee of $195.7 million. If he chooses not to renew his contract, which expires in 2024, PSG will have no opportunity to recoup the significant investment made in acquiring him. Mbappe has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for the past five seasons.

PSG is eager to retain Mbappe in Paris, particularly after losing Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in free agency this year.