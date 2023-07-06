Sergio Garcia to miss the British Open for the first time since 1997

Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, will miss the British Open for the first time since 1997 as he fell short in a qualifying event on Tuesday. Competing for one of the remaining five spots at a 36-hole event held at West Lancashire Golf Club, Garcia finished tied for sixth, missing out by three shots. The British Open is set to commence on July 20 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, a course where Garcia had previously performed well, finishing tied for second behind Rory McIlroy in 2014. He also secured a second-place finish in 2007 and has accumulated 10 top-10 finishes in the major tournament.

Expressing his disappointment, Garcia acknowledged the unpredictable nature of golf and the need to avoid complacency. He expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to participate in 25 Open Championships, emphasizing his desire to continue the streak. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and fellow LIV golfer Branden Grace, who holds the record for the lowest score in a major championship with a 62 at the 2017 event, advanced from their qualifier at Royal Cinque Ports.

Meanwhile, England’s Matthew Jordan, a member of Royal Liverpool, secured one of the qualification spots at West Lancashire, finishing five shots behind compatriot Matt Wallace. Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, also successfully qualified. However, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell and 2014 Ryder Cup winner Jamie Donaldson failed to qualify at the same venue.