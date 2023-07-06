Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie Pathaan is set to hit theatres in Japan

The Pathaan fever continues! After its immense success at the box office worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film is now heading to Japanese theaters. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is scheduled to release in Japan on September 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media, announcing that Pathaan will be released in Japan with subtitles. He also unveiled the official poster for the Japanese market.

The action thriller, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh Khan, had its initial Indian release on January 25. The film shattered numerous box office records, grossing over $130 million globally (approximately Rs 1050 crore).

Pathaan quickly became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2023.

The movie marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Tiger films starring Salman Khan and War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted on the set of Tiger 3, apparently shooting for SRK’s significant cameo in the upcoming movie. A viral video from June showcased both superstars in their respective spy avatars on the film set.

The screenplay of Pathaan is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, with Siddharth Anand also contributing to the story. Anand has previously directed films like War and Bang Bang.

Last month, the movie was released on over 3,000 screens across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including countries like Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as reported by PTI.