Congress to challenge Gujarat HC verdict on Rahul in Supreme Court after slamming the decision.

The Congress party has announced its intention to challenge the Gujarat High Court’s decision to dismiss Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal stated, “There is one more option before us… the Supreme Court. Let’s see. The Congress party will seek that option too.” Venugopal made these remarks at a party programme held in Kozhikode district of northern Kerala.

Following the Gujarat High Court’s ruling, which upheld the lower court’s decision, Venugopal described it as “just, proper and legal.” The denial of a stay on the conviction prevents Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament. In the 2019 case, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail under IPC sections 499 and 500 for criminal defamation. The case was filed by BJP Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi in response to Gandhi’s remark during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, where he questioned, “how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”