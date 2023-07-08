‘All That Breathes’ started streaming in India on JioCinema

The Oscar-nominated documentary “All That Breathes” by filmmaker Shaunak Sen is now available on JioCinema in India. “All That Breathes” is a documentary set in Delhi that follows two brothers, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have dedicated their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, particularly black kites.

I’m delighted to announce that All That Breathes is now available in India. It’s available on Jio, much as all HBO films and series. Please help us spread the word! Sen made a post on Instagram on Friday.

The film was awarded the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 95th Academy Awards this year, with “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “Navalny,” “Fire of Love,” and “A House Made of Splinters.” “Navalny” by Daniel Roher won the award.