Bishop Inchananiyil warns: Manipur today, Kerala tomorrow – Stay vigilant!

A Catholic bishop in Kerala has issued a warning to the people, stating that if the Manipur violence is not condemned, the southern state could become the next target. Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Diocese of Thamarassery expressed his solidarity with Congress MP M K Raghavan, who held a hunger strike in Kozhikode to protest the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Bishop Inchananiyil emphasized the importance of fighting communalism and attacks, stating, “If we maintain silence…then no one will be there to speak for us when we come under such an attack.” He further stated, “If it is Manipur today, it could be Kerala tomorrow…the attacks in Manipur were scripted.” The bishop had previously led a protest march against the Manipur violence. Bishop Inchananiyil commended MP Raghavan’s protest as a symbol of secularism, offering brightness and hope.

It is worth noting that Bishop Inchananiyil was among the church leaders called upon by the BJP Kerala leadership as part of its Christian appeasement drive during Easter earlier this year. However, the BJP’s attempts to establish closer ties with Christian communities faced obstacles due to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which began on May 3.

The state of Kerala, known for its significant Christian population, has witnessed various churches organizing protest marches, criticizing the BJP government at the Centre for its alleged inaction in addressing the violence in Manipur. The violence has resulted in over 100 fatalities and the displacement of thousands of people.