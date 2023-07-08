Directorate of Tourism Kashmir set up a dedicated helpline desk

The Directorate of Tourism Kashmir has established a dedicated helpline desk at the Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar to assist and ensure hassle-free journeys for visitors and yatries during their stay in the Valley. The phone numbers for the helplines are 8899941010 and 8899931010. Tourists with complaints should send an email to [email protected] The goal of establishing a helpline desk is to immediately address visitors’ complaints about any service and to reach out to them in case of trouble or emergency. The establishment of a hotline desk is considered as an effort by the administration to guarantee that tourists have a pleasant stay in the Valley.