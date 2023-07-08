Dubai Summer Surprises launches VAT-free weekend at more than 100 outlets

Dubai: Shoppers in Dubai can enjoy enjoy a VAT-free weekend until July 9 at more than 100 major stores across the city. The new initiative was announced as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Shoppers can get an additional 5% off the total bill at participating outlets. This is in addition to all the other promotions running as part of DSS.

The VAT-free weekend is applicable for a wide range of categories such as jewellery, accessories, fashion, footwear, home furnishing and improvement, kids and baby, perfumes and cosmetics, sports, toys and hobbies and department stores. The brands taking part in the VAT-free weekend include: Aigner, The Watch House, Tanjim 1974, Debenhams, Oshkosh B’gosh, OC Home, Envoy London, Arrow, American Eagle Outfitters, Brooks Brothers, Les Benjamins, Porsche Design, Bossini, J Lindeberg, Delsey, That, Replay, Reiss, River Island, Springfield, Calvin Klein, Love Moschino, Lululemon, Max & Co, Sole District, Clarks, Kipling, Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery, La Marquise Jewellery, Otaq Home, The Red Carpet, Interiors, Jashanmal, The One, CB2, Chattels & More, Crate & Barrel, Home Box, Lucky Kids, All Saints, Claire’s, Izil, Bath & Body Works, The Face Shop, V Perfume, Lego, New Balance, Kare, Omega, Hour Choice, Rivoli, American Rag Cie, Carters, Mom Store, US Polo Association, Beyond the Street, Beyond the Beach, Beyond the Beach Ocean, Beyond the Bike, Oakely, Seafolly, Rip Curl, Reebok, Tommy Bahamas and many more.