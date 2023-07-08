Low-intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Ukhrul: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Ukhrul in Manipur on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 13km WSW of Ukhrul at a depth of 70km.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang. The earthquake struck at a depth of 61km.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.