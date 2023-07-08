Nubia launches two new gaming smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Nubia launched latest gaming focussed smartphones. The phones named ‘Red Magic 8S Pro’ and ‘Red Magic 8S Pro+’ were launched in China.

The8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Red Magic 8S Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,000), and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000).

The 16GB + 256GB storage version of RedMagic 8S Pro+ is priced at CNY 5,499, the 16GB + 512GB storage variant gets a price tag of CNY 5,799 ( roughly Rs. 65,900). There’s also a RedMagic 8S Pro+ Aurora variant that is offered with 16GB +512GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB, and 24GB + 1TB storage options. They are priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 65,200), CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,100), CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs.79,400), and CNY 7499 (roughly Rs. 90,000), respectively. They are offered in Night Knight and Deuterium front transparent colours (translated from Chinese).

Red Magic 8S Pro+ specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 8S Pro+ runs on Android 13-based Red Magic OS 8 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116×2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display is rated to provide 960Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Edition SoC, paired with up to 24GB of RAM. The special edition of the CPU follows 1+4+3 architecture with a peak frequency of 3.36GHz. The regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC version has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz. The device comes with ICE12.0 Magic Cooling technology comprising cooling fans, graphene, and a 3D vapour chamber to manage the temperature during intense gaming hours.

The Red Magic 8S Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor. There is a16-megapixel under-display camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound. Nubia has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Red Magic 8S Pro+ with support for 165W fast charging.

Red Magic 8S Pro specifications: The Red Magic 8S Pro comes with Android 13-based Red Magic OS 8 operating system and features similar display specifications as the Red Magic 8S Pro+. It is also powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. It carries the same ICE 12.0 Magic Cooling system and Red Core R2 gaming chip.

The Red Magic 8S Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor and a 16-megapixel under-screen selfie camera. Connectivity options are identical to the Red Magic 8S Pro+. The Red Magic 8S Pro carries a larger 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging.