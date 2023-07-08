Recipe for Fried Overload

Here’s a recipe for a delicious and indulgent fried overload dish: Loaded Fried Potatoes.

Ingredients:

– 4 large potatoes

– Vegetable oil for frying

– 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

– 1/2 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

– 1/4 cup sliced green onions

– Sour cream (optional)

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly and scrubbing off any dirt. Peel them if desired or leave the skin on for added texture.

2. Cut the potatoes into evenly sized cubes or wedges, about 1/2 inch thick.

3. Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Make sure there is enough oil to submerge the potatoes.

4. Once the oil is hot (around 350-375°F or 175-190°C), carefully add a batch of potato cubes/wedges into the oil using a slotted spoon or tongs. Be cautious to avoid any splattering.

5. Fry the potatoes until they turn golden brown and crispy, usually for about 5-7 minutes. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking.

6. Using the slotted spoon or tongs, transfer the fried potatoes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Season with salt and pepper while still hot.

7. Repeat the frying process with the remaining potato cubes/wedges.

8. Once all the potatoes are fried and drained, transfer them to a serving dish or individual plates.

9. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and sliced green onions over the fried potatoes.

10. If desired, you can place the loaded fried potatoes under a broiler for a minute or two to melt the cheese.

11. Serve the loaded fried potatoes immediately while still hot. Optionally, you can accompany them with a dollop of sour cream for added richness.

Enjoy your fried overload with this loaded fried potatoes recipe! Remember to exercise caution while handling hot oil and be mindful of safety throughout the cooking process.