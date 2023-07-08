Smuggled gold, worth over Rs 79 Lakhs, seized at Trichy Airport

Tiruchirappalli: A total of 1313 grams of gold of 24 Karat purity and 25 grams of 22 Karat purity, worth Rs 79.12 lakh, were seized from 8 passengers who arrived at Trichy airport on July 6 and 7, officials informed through a release on Friday.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs said that 8 passengers, who were intercepted in separate incidents, arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Dubai. ‘Acting on intelligence, Customs officers at Trichy airport seized gold weighing 1.3 Kg of 24 Karat purity and 25.00 grams of 22 Karat purity totally valued at Rs 79.12 Lakh from 8 passengers who arrived through flights from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Dubai on July 6 2023 and July 7 2023′, read the official statement.

The AIU said thin gold plates and rods were ingeniously concealed in perfume spray bottles and ladies’ hand purses in one incident. Further investigation is underway, said officials. Earlier, in a similar seizure on July 4, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport had intercepted a male passenger and seized 382.00 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 22.52 lakh from him.