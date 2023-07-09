13 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy for crossing maritime border

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 13 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday for allegedly breaching the maritime border.

Due to rough seas and weather warnings, the fishermen had held off from going out to sea for almost a week. However, some 400 fishermen from Rameswaram headed to sea on Saturday after receiving clearance. The Sri Lankan Navy approached them while they were in the area between Kanges and Katchatheevu, arrested 13 fisherman, and took two boats.

The arrested fisherman were transported to Mayiletti port, where they would likely be turned over to Jaffna’s Fisheries department officials.

This incident happened after a Sri Lankan court had ordered the release of 22 Indian fishermen. On June 22, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended the fishermen for allegedly violating Sri Lankan territorial seas.

With the warning that disobeying could lead to further jail, they were freed on the condition that they never again enter Sri Lankan seas. On September 11, 2023, these fisherman have been ordered to appear in court.