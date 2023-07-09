Air carrier increases frequency of flights between India and Sri Lanka

Chennai: Alliance Air will increase the frequency of flights on the Chennai-Sri Lanka route. Alliance Air will launch daily flights between Jaffna International Airport and Chennai from July 16. The air carrier resumed the services on the route in December 2022.

Alliance Air is a subsidiary of Air India. At present the air carrier operate four flights a week on the route on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. From July 16 the flight services between Chennai-Jaffna would be operated on all days of the week. T

Also Read: IndiGo announces direct flights to this international destination: Details

The flight would depart from Chennai at 9.35 pm and reach Jaffna at 11 am. Then from Jaffna, it would take off at 12 pm and return to Chennai at 1.25 pm.