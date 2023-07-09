Archbishop Cleemis says, Christianity cannot be wiped out of India

Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC), attacked the Centre during turmoil brought on by battles between the Meitei population and the tribal Kukis in Manipur, saying, ‘No one should think that they can wipe out Christianity from India.’

Cleemis urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end his silence on the matter while calling for the Centre’s prompt intervention to bring peace to Manipur, which has been torn apart by violence.

At a demonstration against the Manipur problem in Muvattupzha in the Ernakulam district, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan was speaking as the Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Cleemis.

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break the silence. He should share the integrity of this country with the world. This is the best opportunity for him to send out a message to the world that democracy prevails in India. Secularism written in our constitution is not a decorative term but an enacted philosophy. Why is our great constitution that grants the right to follow and practice any religion, being hidden? The centre should break silence and intervene in restoring peace in Manipur,’ Cleemis said.

Cleemis stated that it has been 65 days since rioting between the two communities in Manipur began and questioned why the government, which is renowned for carrying out surgical strikes, is unable to put an end to ongoing riots.

The Centre has been criticised and asked to get involved in the situation by the Christian bishops and several dioceses in Kerala. Following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ opposing the Meitei’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation on May 3 in the state’s hill regions, tensions between the two tribes in Manipur grew worse.

The violence has already claimed the lives of over 100 people, while hundreds more are displaced and living in relief camps. The burning down of political leaders’ homes, extensive looting, and arson continue to occur occasionally despite the significant paramilitary presence.