BJP chooses Attingal for Muraleedharan; Sobha Surendran’s impact remains significant.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on the upcoming general election in Kerala and has begun preparations accordingly. Despite facing a challenging task in the state, the BJP is determined to outperform its stronger rivals and make significant gains. The party has identified key candidates, including Union Minister V. Muraleedharan and popular actor Suresh Gopi, for contesting Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

During a recent meeting of the top office-bearers of the BJP in Kerala, the majority of participants expressed their preference for Muraleedharan to contest from the Attingal constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. However, Sobha Surendran, another prominent leader from Kerala, has reportedly laid claim to the same constituency. This has presented a dilemma for the party as they weigh their options.

While the state leaders favor allocating the seat to Muraleedharan, they are also cautious about the potential ramifications of disregarding Sobha’s aspirations. They recognize that Sobha is known for her ability to attract public attention and capture votes, making her a valuable asset for the party.

Muraleedharan has already begun making his presence felt in the Attingal constituency by actively participating in various functions and events. The state leadership hopes that these engagements will translate into electoral support and help secure victory in Attingal. The party’s national leadership has instructed Muraleedharan to focus on Attingal, which is among the five Lok Sabha seats in Kerala that the BJP aims to win. The national leadership has also called upon state leaders to provide suggestions on increasing the party’s vote share in these five constituencies.

However, some leaders voiced concerns during the meeting, suggesting that sidelining Sobha could potentially lead to the loss of votes she commands. Despite this, there are differing opinions among the leaders regarding Sobha’s role and her recent criticism of the party leadership. One senior party leader asserted that Sobha should not harbor parliamentary ambitions while maintaining distance from the state leadership, deeming her public criticism as indiscipline.

It is rumored that the BJP’s national leadership might intervene if Sobha continues to demand the Attingal seat, indicating their intention to manage the situation and ensure unity within the party.

In a previous interview with a TV channel, Sobha expressed her grievances, claiming that certain BJP leaders were humiliating her despite her dedicated service to the party. She also stated that she was deliberately being excluded from discussions on strengthening the BJP in Kerala.

It is worth noting that Sobha contested from Attingal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and secured an impressive vote count of approximately 2.5 lakh, compared to the mere 92,000 votes received by another BJP candidate in 2014. This showcases Sobha’s popularity and ability to attract substantial voter support in the constituency.

Overall, the BJP faces the challenge of balancing party unity and electoral prospects as they decide on the allocation of the Attingal seat. They must carefully consider the potential impact of their decision on both Sobha’s influence and the party’s chances of winning in the upcoming general election in Kerala.