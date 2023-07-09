Delicious Kappa Puttu Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups grated tapioca (kappa)

– 1 cup rice flour

– Salt to taste

– Grated coconut (optional, for garnishing)

– Sliced bananas (optional, for serving)

Instructions:

1. Wash the grated tapioca thoroughly to remove any dirt or impurities. Squeeze out excess moisture from the tapioca using a clean cloth or paper towel.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated tapioca, rice flour, and salt. Mix well to ensure that the tapioca is evenly coated with the rice flour.

3. Take a cylindrical puttu maker or steamer and fill the bottom pot with water. Place it on the stove and bring the water to a boil.

4. Layer the puttu maker with the tapioca-rice flour mixture, alternating between layers of tapioca and rice flour. Ensure that the top and bottom layers are rice flour.

5. Close the puttu maker with the lid and place it on top of the steamer. Steam for about 10-15 minutes or until the puttu is cooked and firm. You can check for doneness by pressing the puttu with your fingers. It should hold its shape.

6. Once the puttu is cooked, remove the puttu maker from the steamer and let it cool slightly.

7. Gently push the puttu out of the cylindrical mold onto a serving plate.

8. Garnish the Kappa Puttu with grated coconut if desired.

9. Serve the Kappa Puttu hot with your choice of side dishes such as fish curry, chicken curry, beef curry, vegetarian curries, grated coconut, and sliced bananas.

Enjoy your homemade Kappa Puttu!