Here is full list of parking charges in UAE Airports

Dubai: Airports in the UAE offer long-term parking options for passengers. Passengers travelling from these airports can leave their vehicles at the airport for an extended period.

DXB parking charges:

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has three terminals – DXB T1, DXB T2, and DXB T3 – have different parking charges.

Terminal 1: The whole day or a 24-hour parking in the car park A (premium area) which is a 2-3 minute walk to the terminal, is priced at Dh125 and, Dh100 is charged for every additional day. You can also park your car in car park B (Economy area; 7-8 minutes walk to the terminal) for Dh85 for 24 hours with an additional charge of Dh75 for every extra day.

Duration Price at Car Park A – Premium (2-3 mins walk to terminal) Duration Price at Car Park B – Economy (7-9 mins walk to terminal)

5 minutes Dh5 1 hour Dh25

15 minutes Dh15 2 hours Dh30

30 minutes Dh30 3 hours Dh35

2 hours Dh40 4 hours Dh45

3 hours Dh55 24 hours Dh85

4 hours Dh65 Each additional day Dh75

24 hours Dh125

Each additional day Dh100

Terminal 2:

Duration Price at Car Park A – Premium (2-3 mins walk to terminal) Price at Car Park B – Economy (7-9 mins walk to terminal)

1 hour Dh30 Dh15

2 hours Dh40 Dh20

3 hours Dh55 Dh25

4 hours Dh65 Dh30

24 hours Dh125 Dh70

Each additional day Dh100 Dh50

Terminal 3:

Duration Price at all levels (2-3 mins walk to terminal)

5 minutes Dh5

15 minutes Dh15

30 minutes Dh30

2 hours Dh40

3 hours Dh55

4 hours Dh65

24 hours Dh125

Each additional day Dh100

Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC) offers free parking in both Arrivals and Departures area.

AUH parking charges:

The charge for whole day parking at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 is Dh240; while 24-hour at Terminal 2 and Garden Parking is Dh120. And, add the 5 per cent value-added tax.

Duration T1 and T3 T2 and Garden Parking

30 minutes Dh10 Dh5

60 minutes Dh20 Dh10

Each additional hour Dh10 Dh5

24 hours Dh240 Dh120

SHJ parking charges:

Duration Short term parking (Arrival and Departure)

1 hour Dh16

2 hours Dh27

3 hours Dh37

4 hours Dh48

Each additional hour Dh11

Duration Long term parking

24 hours Dh95

Day 2 onwards or part thereof Dh95 per day

Exceeding 30 days penalty (after 30 days parking fee plus penalty) Dh2,000

Lost ticket charges Dh200 in addition to parking fee

Prices are VAT inclusive