Here is full list of parking charges in UAE Airports

Jul 9, 2023, 04:41 pm IST

Dubai: Airports in the UAE offer long-term parking options for passengers. Passengers travelling from these airports can leave their vehicles at the airport for an extended period.

DXB parking charges:

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has three terminals – DXB T1, DXB T2, and DXB T3 – have different parking charges.

Terminal 1: The whole day or a 24-hour parking in the car park A (premium area) which is a 2-3 minute walk to the terminal, is priced at Dh125 and, Dh100 is charged for every additional day. You can also park your car in car park B (Economy area; 7-8 minutes walk to the terminal) for Dh85 for 24 hours with an additional charge of Dh75 for every extra day.

Duration     Price at Car Park A – Premium (2-3 mins walk to terminal) Duration     Price at Car Park B – Economy (7-9 mins walk to terminal)

5 minutes   Dh5   1 hour       Dh25

15 minutes Dh15 2 hours      Dh30

30 minutes Dh30 3 hours      Dh35

2 hours      Dh40 4 hours      Dh45

3 hours      Dh55 24 hours    Dh85

4 hours      Dh65 Each additional day      Dh75

24 hours    Dh125

Each additional day      Dh100

Terminal 2:

Duration     Price at Car Park A – Premium (2-3 mins walk to terminal) Price at Car Park B – Economy (7-9 mins walk to terminal)

1 hour       Dh30 Dh15

2 hours      Dh40 Dh20

3 hours      Dh55 Dh25

4 hours      Dh65 Dh30

24 hours    Dh125       Dh70

Each additional day      Dh100       Dh50

Terminal 3:

Duration     Price at all levels (2-3 mins walk to terminal)

5 minutes   Dh5

15 minutes Dh15

30 minutes Dh30

2 hours      Dh40

3 hours      Dh55

4 hours      Dh65

24 hours    Dh125

Each additional day      Dh100

Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC) offers free parking in both Arrivals and Departures area.

AUH parking charges:

The charge for whole day parking at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 is Dh240; while 24-hour at Terminal 2 and Garden Parking is Dh120. And, add the 5 per cent value-added tax.

Duration     T1 and T3  T2 and Garden Parking

30 minutes Dh10 Dh5

60 minutes Dh20 Dh10

Each additional hour    Dh10 Dh5

24 hours    Dh240       Dh120

SHJ parking charges:

Duration     Short term parking (Arrival and Departure)

1 hour       Dh16

2 hours      Dh27

3 hours      Dh37

4 hours      Dh48

Each additional hour    Dh11

Duration     Long term parking

24 hours    Dh95

Day 2 onwards or part thereof       Dh95 per day

Exceeding 30 days penalty (after 30 days parking fee plus penalty)    Dh2,000

Lost ticket charges      Dh200 in addition to parking fee

Prices are VAT inclusive

 

