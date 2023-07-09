Kartik Aaryan’s movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ crosses Rs 600 million mark

The film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, had a fantastic second weekend at the box office, receiving tremendous love from the audience. The film experienced a remarkable 70% jump in collections on Saturday, amounting to 4.75 crore.

The film had a strong opening on Thursday, a holiday, with collections of 9.25 crore. Despite being a working Friday, it saw a minimal drop and collected 7 crore on day 2. The positive momentum continued on day 3, Saturday, with collections of 10.10 crore. On day 4, Sunday, the film further surged, earning 12.15 crore. It successfully passed the crucial Monday test, collecting 4.21 crore on day 5. On Tuesday, it collected 4.05 crore on day 6, followed by 3.45 crore on day 7, Wednesday, crossing the 50 crore mark. On day 8, Thursday, the film collected 3 crore, and on day 9, Friday, the collection amounted to 2.85 crore. The film witnessed a significant jump of 70% on day 10, Saturday, collecting 4.75 crore. The total collection for the first 10 days amounted to 60.81 crore nett.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” is also a notable collaboration between NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment) and Namah Pictures. It is worth mentioning that Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans have previously won National Awards for their respective feature films.

The film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” was released in theaters on June 29, 2023.