Nothing launches Ear (2) Black earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Leading consumer technology brand in India, Nothing launched its Ear (2) Black earbuds. The Ear (2) black will be available at Rs 9,999 and will go on sale from July 21 via Flipkart and select retail stores.

Ahead of its much-anticipated Phone (2) launch Nothing on Thursday announced a new black variant for its Hi-Res Audio certified and noise-cancellation earbuds, Ear (2), in India., the company said in a statement.

The device comes with new audio updates on the Nothing X app including an Advanced Equaliser for Ear (2) and Ear (stick), along with a Noise Reduction feature just for Ear (stick). The earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver.

Ear (2) also features Dual Connection for easy device switching, Personal Sound Profile for next-level personalisation, improved wind-proof and crowd-proof Clear Voice Technology, and Personalised Active Noise Cancellation.