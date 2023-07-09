Number of count of active cases stood at 1,454

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Sunday, India has recorded 32 new coronavirus infections, with 1,454 active cases. The death toll has risen to 5,31,913, with one death reported from Mizoram, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

The total amount in the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,94,575). According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,208, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country as part of the statewide vaccination campaign.