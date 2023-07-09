Solar storm to give sky gazers an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights

A solar storm predicted for Thursday presents an opportunity for sky gazers to witness the Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, caused by solar wind interacting with the atmosphere. This phenomenon is expected to be visible in 17 American states, including three in New England.

While the Northern Lights are commonly observed in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia, the 11-year solar cycle reaching its peak in 2024 will make the lights visible in more southern regions. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecasted auroral activity for Thursday in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

According to the forecast, if weather conditions are favorable, the northern lights will illuminate the night skies in various northern regions of Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, and Maryland.

The UAF Institute’s report states, “Auroral activity will be high (+). Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown, and visible low on the horizon from Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis, and Annapolis.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center advises individuals planning to witness the aurora borealis to move away from city lights. They also suggest that the best time to view the phenomenon is between 10 pm and 2 am local time.

The visibility and brightness of the Northern Lights are influenced by the level of geomagnetic activity. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will closely monitor the activity as the date approaches and will provide its own forecast to assist potential viewers.

The most recent occurrence of the Northern Lights in the United States was in late April during a geomagnetic storm, and the aurora was visible in 30 states.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center explains that the Northern Lights occur when electrons from space travel down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere, creating a glow or light in a ring or oval shape centered on the Earth’s magnetic pole.