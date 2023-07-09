TN Forest Minister Confirms Healthy State of Wild Tusker ‘Arikomban’

According to Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dr. M. Mathiventhan, who is also a medical doctor, the wild elephant known as ‘Arikomban’ is in good health and has successfully adapted to its new environment in the Tirunelveli forest. The minister confirmed that Arikomban’s wounds have healed, and the elephant is currently feeding on abundant grass and water in the area.

During a media interaction, the minister emphasized that wild animals, including elephants, do not belong exclusively to Kerala or Tamil Nadu, and there are no strict boundaries when it comes to forest land. He highlighted that the elephant was referred to as ‘Arikomban’ in the Kerala forest range and ‘Arasikomban’ in the Tamil Nadu forest area.

Previously, ‘Arikomban’ had caused significant damage in the Chinnakanal forest region of Idukki district in Kerala. The elephant was tranquilized, captured, and relocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve, situated 80 kilometers away from Chinnakanal, on April 29. The elephant was also fitted with a radio collar.

Subsequently, the elephant crossed over into Tamil Nadu, entering the town of Cumbum in the Theni district. Unfortunately, an individual named Palraj fell from his two-wheeler during the encounter, sustaining severe head injuries that proved fatal. In response, the Tamil Nadu government dispatched a team of forest officials to capture the elephant, which was successfully captured on June 4 and subsequently relocated to the Tirunelveli forest range.

The elephant had suffered a deep wound on its trunk, and veterinarians accompanying the Tamil Nadu forest department’s capture team in Cumbum had applied medication to treat the injury.