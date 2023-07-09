UAE authority announces delays on these key roads until July 23

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned of delays on some key roads. RTA informed drivers to expected traffic delays on some key roads of the emirate until July 23.

Motorists may encounter slow-moving traffic on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road at Al Ghubaiba and Al Mina Streets’ intersection until 5am on July 23. RTA urged drivers to follow directional signs and use alternative routes, which include Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait, or Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Streets, authority added.