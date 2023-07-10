Comedian Sarah Silverman sues Meta and OpenAI; files copyright infringement lawsuits

Comedian Sarah Silverman, together with authors Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden, have filed copyright infringement lawsuits against Meta and OpenAI, accusing the companies of utilizing their content without permission to train artificial intelligence language models. These proposed class action lawsuits have been submitted in San Francisco federal court.

The allegations made by Silverman, Kadrey, and Golden emphasize the legal risks faced by developers of chat bots who employ copyrighted material to create applications that provide realistic responses to user prompts. The lawsuits claim that Meta and OpenAI utilized their books without authorization to develop their large language models, which are marketed as powerful tools for automating tasks through human-like conversation replication.

As of now, Meta and OpenAI have not provided any immediate comment on the matter. The lawsuit against Meta alleges that leaked information about the company’s artificial intelligence business indicates that their work was used without permission. Concerning OpenAI, the lawsuit asserts that summaries of the plaintiffs’ work generated by ChatGPT indicate that the bot was trained using copyrighted material. Although the lawsuit acknowledges that the summaries contain some inaccuracies, it asserts that ChatGPT still retains knowledge of specific works present in the training dataset.

These lawsuits aim to obtain unspecified monetary damages on behalf of a nationwide class of copyright owners whose works were allegedly infringed upon.