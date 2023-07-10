Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 22,000 crore in Indian equities in July

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested around Rs 22,000 crore in Indian equities in July. FPIs also put in Rs 1,557 crore in the Indian debt market in the first week of this month. FPIs have been steadily buying financial services, automobiles, capital goods, and construction.

FPIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 790.40 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 2964.23 crore on Friday, July 7, 2023.

FPIs invested Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore in May and June respectively. With the latest inflow, investment by FPIs into Indian equities has reached Rs 98,350 crore and Rs 18,230 crore in the debt markets so far this year.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.