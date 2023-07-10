India’s Manas Dhamne enters second round of boy’s singles at Wimbledon

Manas Dhamne, a young Indian tennis player, advanced to the second round of the boys singles at Wimbledon with an easy straight-set victory over Australia’s 47th ranked 16-year-old Hayden Jones here on Sunday. Dhamne, 15, beat his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 13 minutes and might face top seed and world number two Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia.

Dhamne, who practises at the Piatti Tennis Centre in Italy, had previously beaten Vuk Radjenovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying before overcoming a tough three-setter against Turkey’s 10th seed, Atakan Karahan. Dhamne is making his second junior Grand Slam debut of the season, having previously competed at the Australian Open and retiring in the second round. Dhamne made less unforced errors (17 to his opponent’s 34) and won 88% of his points on first serve to easily upset his higher-ranked Australian opponent.