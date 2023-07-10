Know how to update PAN card online

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the Income Tax Department (I-T department) is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

PAN cards are used to track financial transactions, such as investments, loans, and property purchases. It is important to ensure that the details on your PAN card are correct. If any of the details are incorrect, you can apply for a correction in your PAN card.

To correct the details on your PAN card, you can either visit the NSDL PAN website or the UTIITSL PAN website. You will need to submit a request for correction along with the required documents. The processing time for a PAN card correction is usually 15-30 days.

Steps on how to correct your PAN card online:

Go to the NSDL PAN website: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html or the UTIITSL website: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/csf.html.

Click on the ‘Change/Correction in PAN Data’ link.

Select the ‘Changes or Correction in existing PAN data/Reprint of PAN Card (No changes in Existing PAN Data)’ option from the ‘Application Type’ dropdown menu.

Select the correct category of the assessee from the ‘Category’ dropdown menu.

Enter your PAN number and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to enter the details that you want to correct.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

You will receive an acknowledgement number after submitting your application. You can track the status of your application by logging into the NSDL or UTIITSL website using your acknowledgement number.

The following documents are required for PAN card correction:

A copy of your PAN card.

A copy of your identity proof (such as your passport, driver’s license, Aadhaar or voter ID card).

A copy of your address proof (such as your recent electricity bill, water bill, or bank statement).