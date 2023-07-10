Mumbai: The market capitalization of 6 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 1.19 lakh crore in last week. As per data, the market valuation of these companies jump by Rs 1,19,763.25 crore. The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries Limited and ITC. Last week, the BSE Sensex jumped 561.89 points or 0.86%. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 65,898.98 on July 7.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 57,338.56 crore to Rs 17,83,043.16 crore. ITC added Rs 21,291.04 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,82,602.46 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India surged Rs 18,697.06 crore to Rs 5,29,898.83 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 9,220.81 crore to Rs 12,16,890.72 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 8,998.26 crore to Rs 6,62,702.30 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited advanced Rs 4,217.52 crore to Rs 6,33,532.04 crore.

Meanwhile, the mcap of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 22,926.37 crore to Rs 9,28,657.99 crore. HDFC’s valuation eroded by Rs 9,782.7 crore to Rs 5,12,585.94 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by Rs 5,219.66 crore to Rs 4,84,844.10 crore. The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 1,638.41 crore to Rs 5,52,452.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10, Reliance Industries is in the top of the list. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.