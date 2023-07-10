Moderate intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir,’ NCS tweeted.

Also Read: Canada Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen wins men’s singles title

Earlier, another earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richer Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar islands on Sunday night. The had a depth of 70 km.

Another earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred southeast of Fayzabad city, Afghanistan, yesterday night at around 12:10 am (IST). The tremors had a depth of 180 km.