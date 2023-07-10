Munnar Gap road reopens to single lane traffic following 3-day prohibition.

Traffic on the Devikulam Gap road near Munnar has resumed with one-lane access after a three-day ban caused by a landslide. The removal of debris, including a significant amount of earth and rocks, has allowed for partial clearance. The National Highway Authority of India officials stated that the remaining debris will be cleared once the rains cease and the soil dries on the hill slope. Currently, vehicles from both directions are taking turns on the single lane under the guidance of workers.

In cases of heavy rain, night traffic will be restricted. To address the recurring landslide issue during the monsoon season, engineers have proposed installing an electronic signaling system along the Gap road. The system would detect any movement on the hill slopes and send advance warnings to the control room, using alarm lights and sirens to alert vehicles. Additionally, NIT Kozhikode has conducted studies on the road and recommended grouting of joints to prevent water seepage. Both proposals are being considered to prevent future incidents.